'Jobless' Kyiri Abosom is making money in the name of God – Pastor jabs

Osofo Kyiri Abosom and Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu

Founder and leader of Jemel Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, has urged Ghanaians to disregard the teachings of Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, explaining that his preachings are not of God.

According to him, Kyiri Abosom is a hungry man making money in the name of God. He added that although the latter is preaching the Bible, he does not follow its injunctions.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM, on March 3, 2023, he argued thus: “just look at the name that he bears, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, so you should know where he comes from. There were Baah pastors and Pharisee pastors when you read Acts chapter 17.



“So, there are some people who are Pharisees and not pastors…So, there are people who preach but don’t exhibit the teachings of the bible.



“Jesus told the Israelites that they should listen to the Pharisees but shouldn’t live according to their teachings. So, the Bible is a book, people can use it as a book but I can also use it as a Bible. So, is not everybody who preaches that’s a pastor.



“It is not every pastor who’s holy. So, it is the Bible that he is using to deceive people to make money because he doesn’t have work, God has not called him?”

Founder of Jemel Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu says Osofo Kyiri Abosom is using the Bible to deceive people and that he is not from God. #3FMSunrise with @Hughes_onair pic.twitter.com/LCIW4GI3Ov — Urban Lifestyle Radio???? (@3fm927) March 3, 2023

"According to the Bible that we are working with, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has goofed big time."



Here is what Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu said about Osofo Kyiri Abosom's infidelity as a man of God. #3FMSunrise pic.twitter.com/erX34L5852 — Urban Lifestyle Radio???? (@3fm927) March 3, 2023

