Joe Mettle and wife christen baby girl

Joe Mettle and wife christine their baby

Joe Mettle’s baby named Ariana

Joe Mettle’s wife claims husband is the most romantic man



Cwesi Oteng shares Joe Mettle’s christening video



Joe Mettle and his wife Salomey Selassie Mettle have christened their baby girl over the weekend.



In a video shared on Instagram by Cwesi Oteng on January 30, Joe Mettle and his wife were spotted in church while a middle-aged man held their baby in his arms.



“Congratulations Mr & Mrs Mettle. @joemettle @serlcy_d on the christening of your Beautiful & Lovely Baby Girl. Ariana Mettlle,” Cwesi Oteng shared.



According to the post shared by Cwesi Oteng, the baby girl has been named Ariana Mettle, which means 'most holy' and is derived from the Latin names Arianus, Ariana and Ariadna, with roots in Ancient Greek.

Quite recently, the wife of the award-winning musician disclosed that her husband is the most romantic and thoughtful person she has ever come across.



It would be recalled that Lady Selassie and Joe in October 2021 announced that they had welcomed their first child. The news was greeted with tons of congratulatory messages for the couple who tied the knot back in August 2020.



In an appreciation post sighted by GhanaWeb, Lady Selassie shared an Instagram reel of her best moments in their recent trip abroad.



Right from their breakfast and dinner dates to their lovey-dovey walk on the streets amidst the cold weather, Joe Mettle demonstrated how a woman should be treated. The couple shared a glimpse of their special time.



Selassie revealed many more things her man whom she affectionately calls 'Daddy Joe' does to put a smile on her face.



