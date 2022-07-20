Joe Mettle announces new Album 'THE KADOSH' drops July 29

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle

Renowned worship leader, Joe Mettle, has announced his new album “The KADOSH”—set for a July 29, 2022 release.

The LP, which is themed after the 2022 edition of his annual ‘Praise Reloaded’ concert, is the follow-up to his 2019 album “The Experience.” The spirit-filled album “speaks of the Holiness of God,” according to Joe Mettle, and will reportedly receive guest contributions from acclaimed Gospel artists, including Nathaniel Bassey.



“Family the much-anticipated album "THE KADOSH” will be out God willing on Friday the 29th of July 2022,” Joe Mettle said in an Instagram post while announcing the album. “This spirit-filled album speaks of the Holiness of God, a must listen, as it will minister to your spirit and soul to seek Holiness and pursue the one true Holy God — “THE KADOSH.”



The album comes on the heels of his recent concert, Praise Reloaded, dubbed “The Kadosh Experience,” held on June 26. The event resounded and created an atmosphere of worship for the King of Glory and celebrated God’s goodness.

Joe Mettle has won the hearts of Christians and music fans all over the world with his unique style of worship music that speaks of Jesus Christ’s saving grace.



His music is driven by the heart of a true worshiper. His lyrical mastery stems from a thorough understanding of the holy scriptures and the central message of the bible Jesus. Since gaining mainstream recognition, the Ghanaian musician has consistently produced heartfelt worship melodies, quickly becoming one of the gospel music industry’s most recognized voices.