0
Menu
Entertainment

Joe Mettle begins 'KADOSH' regional tour from Takoradi

46271599 Gospel musician, Joe Mettle

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, delivered a compelling performance in Takoradi as he commenced his regional tour ahead of this year's edition of the "Praise Reloaded" concert theme, the "KADOSH".

On Sunday, May 15, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAS) 2017 "Artiste of the Year" delivered a live concert performance to natives of the Western Region and traveling fans, portraying a statement of holiness, love, hope, and joy.

He performed a specially curated playlist of his hit songs, which included songs from all of his albums as well as saints' favourites.

Held at Breakthrough Family Ministries International, the event featured guest performances from other notable gospel musicians, including KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Love Gift Band, and more whose performances resounded and created an atmosphere of worship to the King of Glory.

"Praise reloaded", the "Kadosh tour" edition, will make a stop in Koforidua on May 29th, 2022, at ICGC Jesus Temple.

Award-winning contemporary gospel group, Bethel Revival Choir; gospel reggae artist Akesse Brempong; celebrated gospel artist Ceccy Twum and Love Gift Band have been confirmed as guest artistes to perform on the night.

Joe Mettle will celebrate the 10th anniversary edition of his self-anchored Praise Reloaded concert this year on June 26th.

Other activities lined up to celebrate the 10th anniversary include an album release (THE KADOSH), a worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor
Related Articles: