0
Menu
Entertainment

Joe Mettle celebrates wife’s birthday with lovely message

Joe Mettle And Wifwe 233 Mr. and Mrs. Mettle

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has celebrated his wife, Salomey Selassie with a lovey message.

Mrs Mettle turned a year older on Wednesday, April 20.

The award-winning Gospel musician was grateful to God for giving him an amazing woman.

He reiterated his love for his wife in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

Joe Mettle wrote: “Family help me wish my lovely @serlcy_d a happy birthday.I am grateful to God for your life and for giving you me.

“Thank you for always being the amazing woman that you are. And on this special day of your birth, From myself and our daughter we say Happy birthday and we love you very much.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”





Source: www.zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: