Joe Mettle celebrates wife’s birthday with lovely message

Mr. and Mrs. Mettle

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has celebrated his wife, Salomey Selassie with a lovey message.

Mrs Mettle turned a year older on Wednesday, April 20.



The award-winning Gospel musician was grateful to God for giving him an amazing woman.



He reiterated his love for his wife in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Joe Mettle wrote: “Family help me wish my lovely @serlcy_d a happy birthday.I am grateful to God for your life and for giving you me.



“Thank you for always being the amazing woman that you are. And on this special day of your birth, From myself and our daughter we say Happy birthday and we love you very much.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”



