Joe Mettle finally shows the face of his adorable child to the world

Joe Mettle and his wife

Award-winning, gospel musician Joe Mettle and his wife Selasie Mettle somewhere last week held a church christening ceremony for their daughter.

It will be recalled that the 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year and his wife announced the birth of their child on social media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



At the time, the wife of Joe Mettle, Selassie shared a photo showing herself with a baby bump while donning a long dress and holding her baby bump with her side to the camera.



After over three months, the christening come off and it was disclosed that the adorable baby girl has been named Ariana Mettle.

Well, in the videos that surfaced online during the christening, netizens did not really get a good look at the baby’s face. However, in the video that Joe Mettle shared on his timeline earlier, the pretty face of the baby girl is clearly seen and she is very adorable.



Watch the video below:



