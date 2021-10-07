Joe Mettle is a true blessing to us - Kofi Owusu Peprah

Gospel musicians, Luigi Maclean (L), Kofi Owusu Peprah (M) and Joe Mettle (R)

Gospel music composer and songwriter, Kofi Owusu Peprah, has shared his reasons why he and his colleague, Luigi Maclean, continue to serve Joe Mettle.

If you are a consistent follower of the award-winning artiste Joe Mettle, you'd realize some of his members still serve in his ministry despite their shine and limelight in the gospel music fraternity.



Talk of Luigi MacLean, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and Enuonyam, who are still stunt backing vocalists for Joe Mettle.



Well, one may think it's time they go on their separate paths to promote themselves now that they are also a hit in the industry.



In a video sighted on a gospel blog 'Christian Vibes Gh' by publicist Skbeatz Records, the 'Matwen' crooner stated that he and his colleague, Luigi MacLean choose to stay with Joe Mettle because "they want to".

"Joe Mettle is a true blessing to us and Ghanaians. You can ask Luigi Maclean.



Joe Mettle knows it may come to a point that we may not follow him around as we do.



Joe Mettle understands and he always tells us that when we believe and know that the time is due, we should not hesitate to tell him. He will bless us.



We are all with Joe Mettle because we want to," Kofi Owusu Peprah stated in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.