Joe Mettle marks first marriage anniversary with wife

Sat, 14 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle is marking first marriage anniversary with his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.
Joe and Salomey tied the knot at a plush ceremony on August 13, 2020.
He shared a beautiful photo with his wife on this special day.
Joe Mettle gave glory to God for seeing them through in the post sighted by Zionfelix.net.
He captioned the photo: “Wow we can’t believe it’s already a year. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our eyes. To God be all the glory. @serlcy_d #settled.”
See the post below:
Source: zionfelix.net
Related Articles:
- ‘Cheap talk no dey buy a horse; so I don’t respond to them’ - Joe Mettle
- Vision Concert: Jayana joins Joe Mettle, MOG, others to honour Archbishop Duncan-Williams
- Joe Mettle hints on how one can stay relevant in their field
- Compete in the industry but not in other people’s image – Joe Mettle
- Music from start was all about the money to me – Joe Mettle
- Read all related articles