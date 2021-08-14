0
Joe Mettle marks first marriage anniversary with wife

Joe Mettle Anniversary 6.png Singer Joe Mettle and wife

Sat, 14 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle is marking first marriage anniversary with his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

Joe and Salomey tied the knot at a plush ceremony on August 13, 2020.

He shared a beautiful photo with his wife on this special day.

Joe Mettle gave glory to God for seeing them through in the post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

He captioned the photo: “Wow we can’t believe it’s already a year. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our eyes. To God be all the glory. @serlcy_d #settled.”

