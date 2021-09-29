Joeboy hints of venturing into the acting space

Joeboy, Nigerian Singer and Songwriter

Prolific Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy has said that he might venture into acting soon.

He disclosed that already, he is receiving offers for roles in movies. However, he is not so excited to play these roles.



Speaking to YFM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Show’, he explained, “At some point, I want to branch into other factors of the entertainment industry like fashion or acting. I have been getting some offers for acting but the roles are not what I want to debut in. I want a role that people will not expect. I don’t want a role as a musician. I want it to be a different role”.



When questioned on whether he was good at acting, his response was, “I am learning to act. I won’t say I am the best but I can pass when it comes to acting.”

Undoubtedly, Joeboy’s songs, which are often love-centric in nature, possess infectious melodies that hit everyone who comes across his music. The ‘Nobody’ hitmaker states that his music is infectious because he does songs that he can personally relate to, making them very original.



We hope he is able to convey the same spirit if and when he lands an acting job.



Meanwhile, the musician is out with a new single titled ‘Alcohol’. According to him, the song symbolizes the peace of mind everyone wants to have after the turbulent times of their lives.