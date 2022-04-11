1
Menu
Entertainment

Joeboy ‘mad’ over cost of houses in Ghana

Joeboy Nigerian Singer, Joeboy

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy, has complained about the cost of owning a house in Ghana, particularly Accra.

According to him, Ghana is peaceful but the cost of owning a house in the country is not as peaceful as one may think.

The musician, Joeboy known in private life as Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, expressed his displeasure about the cost of houses in Accra when he appeared on Class FM’s 'Drive Show' on Thursday, April 7, 2022, to promote a new single “Cubana"

The musician who says he had purchased a house in the capital city last year vehemently expressed his displeasure about the cost of owning houses in the country.

“It is expensive in Accra to own a house as compared to the cost of owning a house in Lagos,” he argued.

“It is almost unbelievable the cost of a house in Ghana, I used to think that the price of houses is exaggerated in Nigeria but when I came to Ghana, I was surprised at the cost,” he told show host, Prince Benjamin.

He said the situation in Ghana is worse than in Nigeria.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide