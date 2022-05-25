Joeboy rocks a bra thrown at him by a fan during his performance

Nigerian singer, Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus popularly known as Joeboy has worn a bra thrown at him on stage by a female fan.

Whiles entertaining the audience at a show, a fan threw a brassiere at the sultry singer and he immediately picked it up.



The 'Show me' hitmaker requested to know who the owner was but to no avail.



With the energetic crowd screaming his name, Joeboy to the surprise of the audience tied the brassiere on his waist.



He later took to his social media to share a photo of himself rocking the bra hanging from his waist downwards.

In recent times, scores of afrobeat musicians have suffered all kinds of sexual advances from 'crazy' female fans on stage.



The likes of Ruger, KiDi, Casper Nyovest, and many others have also had their fair share of sexual harassment from female fans during their performances.



Watch the video below:



