Joey B asks Nicki Minaj why she isn’t in Ghana

Joey B and Nicki Minaj

Ghanaian rapper, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman Martin, popularly known as Joey B, has asked American female rapper, Nicki Minaj why she failed to spend her Christmas holidays in Ghana.



Nicki Minaj in an interactive session with fans on Twitter asked them to indicate their respective countries and time zones.



“What country are you guys in right now? I’m tryna see sum. Comment with country, what part of that country & what time it is over there right now,” she said.

It was in this light that Joey B who chanced upon Nicki Minaj’s tweet quickly replied with a question;



“Why didn’t you come to Ghana?”



The Ghanaian rapper is believed to have made this statement because many African Americans have visited the country to have a good time.



