John Dumelo and his wife celebrate their daughter’s first birthday

John Dumelo finally unveils his new child

Celebrities join John Dumelo to celebrate his new daughter



John Dumelo’s daughter turns a year old



Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Nkonya, have held a colorful birthday party for their daughter who turned a year old on June 10, 2022.



The event which took place on June 14, 2022, at a coded location was graced by several Ghanaian celebrities, notably, Nadia Buari who is John Dumelo’s wife’s best friend.



In a couple of videos making rounds on social media, the birthday girl whose name hasn’t been disclosed to the public yet was spotted cutting her two-tier Disney princess-inspired cake amidst cheers from the crowd.

The actor and his wife recently took to social media to outdoor the newest addition to their family after keeping her private for a year.



Social media was stunned by photos and videos of Dumelo’s wife’s baby bump and several other pictures revealing the face of the newborn baby.



