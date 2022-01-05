John Dumelo celebrates his mother's 70th birthday

Actor John Dumelo and mother. Photo via Instagram

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo is today, January 5, 2022, celebrating his mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomaah Dumelo’s 70th birthday.

With loads of love, the award-winning actor took to his Instagram page to share some lovely photos of his beautiful mum to pray for the best of life and God’s blessings on her life.



John Dumelo who was in his biking wear was seen giving his mother a peg in one of the three lovely photos he shared.



The photos were captioned: "Happy 70th Birthday to my mother Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo. A proud Fante and Ashanti woman. Today we celebrate you. Thank you for everything. God continue to bless you and give you long life and good health. Love u."

Meanwhile, John Dumelo, just two days ago, also celebrated the birthday of his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu Dumelo.



