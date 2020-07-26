Entertainment

John Dumelo is a great actor but that does not qualify him to be a politician - Socrates Sarfo

Socrate Sarfo and John Dumelo

Ghanaian filmmaker and director, Socrates Sarfo has, once again, lashed out at aspiring parliamentarian cum actor John Dumelo with the assertion that he is not cut for a political role.

According to the experienced creative mind, although John Dumelo is one of the best actors in the country, it does not necessarily mean he needs to be a politician.



Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM, Socrates Sarfo said he is speaking to the fact of the matter with no hate or malice but a strong conviction that Dumelo is not fit for Ghana’s parliament.



‘John Dumelo as an actor is one of the best. And today if I am shooting a movie and he is available I will use him. We should always put our best foot forward.



We all know our capabilities. For example I will not be able to write songs but when it comes to executive production of music, I put my money in a lot of artistes,” he said.



Socrates Sarfo said his conviction stems from the fact that John Dumelo has shown no leadership at the meetings and gatherings of industry players and his laisser-faire attitude towards them is a foretaste to what he can do and can not do.