John Dumelo makes a case for legalizing marijuana in Ghana

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has expressed concerns about the illegality of marijuana in Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wugon Constituency in the 2020 election believes that it is time something is done about the country’s laws.



He intimates that the government sits aloof and allows for cigarettes and alcohol to be imported into the country; products that do not fetch the country enough money.



John Dumelo believes that if marijuana and its associated products are made legal in Ghana, it will be a source of revenue for the country.

He indicates that the products can be exported to other countries and that will fetch Ghana enough cash.



John Dumelo made this case for marijuana in a tweet.



He said “Casinos, Cigarettes and Alcohol are all legal in Ghana but marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting Marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth $70bn in 6 years”.