John Dumelo spotted lifting heavy metals at the gym before he 'enters parliament'

Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo, has been spotted in a viral video at the local gym.

This video which is fast trending on the local digital space has been hilariously pinned by many Ghanaians as his warm-up before he enters Parliament in the future since MPs have now turned into MMA fighters.



In the video, John Dumelo had visited one of the local gyms to exercise and interact with some of the guys in his vicinity.



He can be seen lifting some heavy metals to add more weight to his arms and also remain fit.

As hysterically projected by netizens who have seen this video, John Dumelo will easily handle any MP who tries to cross his path on the parliament’s floor if chaos occurs and he’s around because it appears our MPs will continue to fight themselves like angry children.



Check out the video below:



