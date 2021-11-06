John Dumelo starts food brand

Actor John Dumelo

Celebrated actor, politician and farmer, John Dumelo has started his own food brand.

The actor has joined the likes of Delores Frimpong Manso and other celebrities who ventured into food processing.



He made the announcement yesterday after he posted a picture of himself holding a processed and bottled ginger made by Melo Foods.



It is an open secret that John Dumelo has been involved in commercial farming for years now. A few years ago, he ventured into commercial ginger farming which he has been selling in wholesale and retail.

He is involved in the production of other vegetable, food crops and even cash crops.



The actor venturing into food processing comes as no new since he has become an agric-advocate calling on government to make agriculture a primary tool to employ the thousands of unemployed youth in Ghana.



The entrepreneur has also repeatedly advised government to help farmers move away from cutlass and hoe farming and add processing to our raw materials.