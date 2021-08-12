John Dumelo tackles hypocrites in Ghana’s entertainment industry

John Dumelo

Actor cum Politician John Dumelo has complained bitterly about people who pretend to care just so they can gain more insight to laugh at peoples problems.

In Ghana’s showbiz industry, people pretend to be on the side of their colleagues just so they can gain enough information to ridicule them.



A similar incident happened recently when a private conversation about the plight of Moesha Bodoung between her supposed PA and a colleague actress Salma Mumin was leaked on social media.



From the leaked tape, the PA was narrating how her issues started and what has become of it and was expected to be between them both but that wasn’t to be as it got leaked on the internet.

John Dumelo believes that it’s high time people show genuine concern and not act like they care just so they will use the information they acquire to ridicule them.



He said in a tweet “People pretend they care not because they want to help but because they want to laugh”.