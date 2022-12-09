0
John Mahama gets grandson as his first son’s wife delivers cute baby

John Dramani Mahama1212121 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 9 Dec 2022

John Dramani Mahama is the newest grandpa in town as the wife of his first son delivers first child.

Shafik Mahama’s wife, Asma, an Algerian, has delivered their first child two and half years after their wedding.

The former president’s in-law took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The first photo had her showing a part of the newborn baby’s face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

From the caption, Asma put to bed on November 29.

Source: ghanaweekend.com
