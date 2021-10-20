John Mahama has been supporting me for 5 years - William Addo

Actor, William Addo

Veteran actor William Addo has revealed that former president, John Dramani Mahama, has been good to him for the past 5 years.

According to the actor, he receives incentives from the NDC flagbearer every fourth month of the year.



“One other person that has helped me since 5 years now is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. In every four-month every year, he brings me package rice, oil and money, he said.



He further explained that the packages are been brought to him by his colleague actor Mr Beautiful.



Speaking in an interview on “Legends” show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on TVXYZ he said, "I got the last but one package from him three weeks ago and he’s going to present the last package during Christmas.”

He also added: "I can’t thank him again because it’s God who’s going to bless him, my prayer is that God should grant him his heart desires."



Explaining how he got to know Mr Mahama, the veteran revealed that he knew him from the University of Ghana.



“I know him from the University of Ghana that is where our friendship began, so he calls me my brother from another mother, and also likes our acting. So when the packages come, I go to my brother AB Crintsil at Tema then we go for it,” he added.