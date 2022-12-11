John Mahama’s son and Algerian wife welcome their 1st child

Shafiq Mahama and his wife, Asma, have welcomed their first child

Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Dramani Mahama, has welcomed his first child with his Algerian wife, Asma.

It can be recalled that the couple tied the knot on July 16, 2020, in a simple wedding ceremony in Dubai, which was witnessed by a few friends and family due to the Covid-19 restrictions.



However, after two and half years of marriage, the couple have taken to social media to announce the birth of their first child.



Asma took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and also to show the face of the newborn baby.



In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.



It was also captured in the caption that Asma put herself to bed on November 29.



“11/29/2022 — Thank you God for my little blessing, al hamdulilah. Welcome to the world, baby Alyazia,” she wrote.

Check out the posts below:









EB/BOG