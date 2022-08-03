John Mahama wins hearts with his dancing moves

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, on the occasion of his 30th wedding anniversary dubbed ‘Happy Ever Lunch' gave a nice dance performance when singer Wiyaala requested his presence on the dancefloor.

The 63-year-old man had one of his best days last Sunday when friends gathered to celebrate him and his wife.



Not only did Mahama steal the show but also, the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, gave her best dance move during their intimate celebration with friends and family.



The couple's cultural dance has earned them great admiration from social media users.



A video that captured the two dancing heartily has been shared and reposted by thousands of admirers who have been inspired by the Mahama's love story.



John and Lordina Mahama renewed their wedding vow on their 30th anniversary which was graced by their five children, family, friends and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The event that took place at the Polo Club also had a musical performance from Highlife legend, Amakye Dede who entertained guests with his timeless tunes.



Check out the videos below:



Check out the videos by blogger GhHypher:













