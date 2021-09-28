John Mahama works out with his son Sharaf Mahama in viral video

• John Dramani Mahama was in the gym with his son, Sharaf Mahama

• Sharaf Mahama is a footballer



• John Mahama often spends time working out



A beautiful video capturing former President John Dramani Mahama working work with his son Sharaf Mahama has gone viral.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the politician seems to have found a new love in exercising to help him stay young and be active.



The 62-year-old, in a video available to GhanaWeb.com, was seen training in a gym with his son Sharaf Mahama, who is a footballer.

The father and son engaged in a couple of bicep workouts before going ahead to work on their shoulders.



The two later engaged in a push-up competition and of course, John Mahama was no competition for his son.



It appears that, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer now spends a lot of time with his family as he has been spotted enjoying biking with his daughter Farida.



Watch video below



