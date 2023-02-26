2
John doesn’t mind when I talk about sex – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson And Her Husband

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In Ghana, issues relating to sex are supposed to be discussed in secrecy, and married women are supposed to be “covered up” for their husbands.

However, speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, UK-based Ghanaian international singer and performer Stephanie Benson disclosed that her husband, John Benson, does not mind her being vocal about sex.

According to her, Mr. Benson is of the view that talking about sex does not make her promiscuous.

“He doesn’t mind because he knows when I talk about sex, it doesn’t mean I’m going to practice it,” she said.

Stephanie Benson has been severely criticised by netizens who find her social media content on sex against the Ghanaian societal status quo.

She appears to have clapped back at them in her new single ” Asem Aba” to wit “Trouble”.

