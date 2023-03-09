Joining showbiz industry at a young age was a hurdle – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed that one of her greatest hurdles in life was venturing into Nollywood at a young age.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Doreen Avio after the Women of Valour event, on March 7, the actress said she faced opposition from her mum and struggled sometimes for transport fare to go for auditions.



“I got into entertainment very early in life. The image of people going into entertainment at the time was really bad. It was even unheard of. I went through a lot of beatings from my mum,” Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde said.



“She didn’t want me to go into entertainment and certainly not acting. So I had to struggle. It was a lot of struggle, times when I was not supported, not given transport fare to go to the audition,” the Blood Sisters actress added.



Omotola encouraged others to venture into a career they believe in as it will pay off stating, “sometimes it is very hard, but if you believe in what you’re doing, with time everyone will come around.”

The ‘Women of Valour’ event organised by Nana Aba Anamoah is a project aimed at bringing together strong, courageous women to share their stories of triumph, loss and everything in between.



The event saw Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, Ghanaian entrepreneur Eugenia Baffour Bankoh, Business executive and communication professional, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and others tell their stories under the theme “Untold stories of courage”.



