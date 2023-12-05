Jollof War: Nigeria’s Klint The Drunk and Ghana’s DKB face off in comedy showdown

The event is scheduled for Thursday

The never-ending debate between Ghana and Nigeria will take another twist this weekend when comedians from the two countries take the stage to make arguments for their respective countries albeit in a comic way.

The SOHO Comedy Night and Jollof War show, slated for Thursday, December 7, 20223 will pit celebrated comedians from Ghana and Nigeria against each other as they banter over which country has the better jollof.



Already the Nigerian comedian duo of Klint The Drunk and Parrot Mouth have touched down in Ghana to settle the Jollof war in an epic Comedy night showdown.



Ghana's team has the ace comedians, DKB, and Lekzy Decomic, among others.

Mark your calendars to join the SOHO Comedy Night and Jollof War show, slated for Thursday, December 7, 2023, as the Nigerian comedians ‘do it with our Ghanaian comedians at the SOHO Bar and Restaurant inside Marina Mall.



Grab your regular tickets at GHC200 (regular) and GHC500 for VIP (including food and drinks).