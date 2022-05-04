4
'Jollof rice' war erupts again after traveller shares photo of the dish served on a plane to Ghana

Jollof Rice Plane.png The supposed jollof rice served on a British plane heading to Ghana

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

The famous jollof rice war between Nigeria and Ghana erupted again after a traveler shared a photo of a pack of 'jollof rice' served on a British Airways flight enroute to Ghana.

The Twitter user with the name @Joevarock sparked the debate after she posted photos of the jollof rice she received on a plane.

Both Nigerians and Ghanaians found the photo of the supposed jollof rice hilarious as many couldn't tell if that was indeed jollof rice.

Some Twitter users tackled the spelling of the 'jollof rice' indicated on the pack of food.

With some Nigerians comparing the photo of the food to the colours of the Ghana flag, Ghanaians on other hand denied such food was Ghana jollof.

Below are some of the tweets;























