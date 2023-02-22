0
Menu
Entertainment

Jolly moment that captures Christian Atsu dancing to Shatta Wale’s song

Christian Atsu Death Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On social media, an old video of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu dancing and performing with famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has gone viral.

The video, which has gone viral, shows Atsu displaying his dancing skills as he moves to the rhythm of the music with Shatta Wale.

There has been a mixed reaction to the video on social media, with many fans are saddened by his passing but happy to see him in a moment of joy and celebration.

Christian Atsu died tragically on February 6, 2023, in a catastrophic earthquake that affected southern, central, and western Turkey and western Syria.

The earthquake caused severe damage and tens of thousands of casualties in the region, including Christian, who was among the thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

After several weeks, his body was found and transported to Ghana on February 19, 2023.

The video of Atsu's dance performance with Shatta Wale serves as a reminder of his joyful spirit and his love for music and dance.

He will be remembered by fans around the world as a talented and passionate footballer who brought joy and entertainment both on and off the field.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by One Stop Blog Africa (@one_stop_blog_africa)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/OBG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return