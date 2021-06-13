Jordan Ayew left chasing brother Andre’s Black Stars record

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew fell short of emulating history in a Black Stars shirt after failing to find the net in Ghana’s goalless stalemate with Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The Black Stars played hosts to the Elephants at the Cape Coast stadium Ina first meeting between the two sides on Ghanaian soil for the first time since 2008.



There was much talk about the game and some centered on Ghana’s main man upfront Jordan Ayew.



The Crystal Palace attacker approached the game with a history emulating feat in his sights on Saturday.



Approaching the game, Jordan was on 18 goals in 67 appearances for the Black Stars and eyed a goal to draw closer to his brother Andre Ayew’s tally of 19.

Andre -currently the Black Stars skipper- has scored all of his 19 goals in 94 appearances, meaning Jordan could have closed the gap having played fewer games as compared to his brother.



However with the game ending goalless, the 29 year old would have to wait until Ghana’s next assignment to attempt that.



The Black Stars will next play in the World Cup qualifiers when the international window opens in September.