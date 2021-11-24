0
Joselyn Dumas stars in Netflix movie, 'Tenants of the House'

1.21269574 Flyer of the new series 'Tenants in the House'

Wed, 24 Nov 2021 Source: GNA

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas in a character in the 'Tenants of the House' Netflix movie becomes the orchestrator of a political ploy to unseat the Speaker in the House of Representatives in some fascinating topsy-turvy moments.

Produced by Dr. Wale Okediran, the movie which premiered on Netflix on November 22, unravels some behind-the-scenes incidents that normally lead to decision-making in the political landscape.

The movie is inspired by a novel released by Dr. Okediran in 2009 and has become one of the top-selling novels around the world.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment at the launch of the movie in Accra, Dr. Okediran who doubles as the Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) revealed that his first experience as a Member of Parliament in Nigeria triggered the need to write the book as well as produce the movie.

"Actually, during my experience as an MP, I kept a diary of daily activities because it was my first time in politics and most of the things happening were strange, so I just kept a diary after the end of my tenure and decided to put it into writing.

"I released the ‘Tenants of the House’ book back in 2009 and I followed it up with the movie which has received a massive commendation from movie lovers all around the world," he noted.

Other cast members in the movie include Rashida Lobbo, Yakubu Mohammed, Dele Odule, Rashisa Lobbo, Taiwo Hassan, among others.

