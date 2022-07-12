0
Joshua Ahenkorah, MOG and other gospel ministers host thousands of people in Obuasi

Joshua 11 A lot of people gathered at the venue for the program

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: Jeffery Adu-gyamfi, Conntributor

Joshua Ahenkorah is a young gifted songwriter and a worship leader.

Joshua was born in Obuasi and had most of his youthful days in the mining community. Joshua Ahenkorah has an album to his credit.

On Sunday 10th July 2022, Joshua Ahenkorah hosted his annual program dubbed returning to our first love in Obuasi. The event saw a massive turnout with over thousands of people in and around Obuasi filling the auditorium to an overflow.

The event had some spirit-filled ministrations from MOG music, Alexandra, Ps Shadrack, Minister Qwame Gyedu, Minister Isaac Sekyei as well as Joshua Ahenkorah.

The event was full of energy and the patrons who came for the event were left with memories many won’t forget for a long time.

