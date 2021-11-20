‘Journalist Albert’ details meeting with Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah after brouhaha

After a photo of ‘Journalist Albert’ together with Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah went viral on social media, depicting that peace has now prevailed after his brutal audition at GHONE TV’s Next TV Star that saw him being questioned on his ‘facts’ which he had no response to, a couple of days ago, the blogger who has largely been labelled as a cyberbully has open up on what happened when he met the two top EIB Network managers.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Journalist Albert disclosed that GHONE TV has not employed him, but rather has been given a chance to start an anti-cyberbullying campaign on the EIB platform aimed at creating awareness of the dire effect of cyberbullying on people.



Also touching on a number of issues during the interview, Journalist Albert gave some details which included advice he received from Bola Ray and Nana Aba and also revealed some of the things that transpired during the meeting he held with Bola Ray and Nana Aba.

Watch the video below:



