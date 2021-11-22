Journalist Albert speaks on deal with GHOne TV, encounter with Nana Aba

Journalist Albert topped trends on social media

Nana Aba and friends humiliate blogger for his attacks on Twitter



Albert denies being a cyberbully



Journalist Albert has defended his actions on social media by denouncing the tag as a cyberbully.



Real name, Albert Nat Hyde, this blogger shot to fame under unfortunate circumstances.



Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah in a clip shared to her Twitter page captured Albert being subjected to interrogation over his habitual attacks on key personalities in the country.



The young man who was humiliated by three judges during his audition at GHOne TV's 'The Next TV Star' shares his encounter with Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah on this episode of Bloggers' Forum.

"Initially, I thought the judges will be independent judges. I thought they will use people from different media houses. Like people from TV3 or MetroTV... I thought they will use random people. Moments before I entered the audition room, I had a kind of premonition that something was going to happen.



"The moments I got to the audition grounds, I had the premonition that something wrong will happen. Something that could make me feel bad. I immediately got up,A stood outside for a while and came back. I had encouraged myself not to give up. I told myself I didn't come this far to give up," he told host, Abrantepa.



Find out his side of the story on this episode of Bloggers' Forum.



Watch his interview below:



