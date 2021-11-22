Journalist Albert takes a break from social media

Albert temporarily quits social media

Albert says his mental health is at risk



Journalist Albert says he needs to get back on track



Admitting that the past few weeks have been the most challenging period in his entire life, Journalist Albert Nathaniel Hyde has decided to take a break from social media.



The decision, which according to him, is in his best interest, forms part of his new journey to re-discover himself and heal from all the headaches Ghanaians have subjected him to.



One can recall that Albert was tagged as a habitual cyberbully and received public ridicule after he was uncovered as the face behind a Twitter account known for trolling people.

Albert’s ‘mask’ fell off during the auditions of GHOne’s ‘TheNextTVStar’ after the three judges: Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, shared interesting encounters where they had all been victims of his cyberbullying antics.



But the young journalist who has disclosed that he has been psychologically affected by the countless trolls on social media, said he needs a break.



Albert said that after close discussions with his family, this particular decision is the best within the circumstance.



“I have formally informed my family about the sudden turn of events in my life and they have received it solemnly. As a result, my family has advised that I stay out of the public domain and take a social media hiatus…an opportunity for self-rediscovery,” he wrote on Twitter.



Read Albert’s full post below