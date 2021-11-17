Journalist Albert to work with GHOne TV

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story said Albert had been employed by EIB Network and was set to work with its subsidiary GHOne TV. However, the organisation has said Albert has not been employed. He will rather be spearheading the media house's cyberbully campaign. The story has been modified to reflect the communication.

News coming in indicates that the EIB Network has engaged Journalist Albert, the young man broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah identified as a habitual.



In a photo making rounds on social media, Albert was pictured with the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah and the Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Bola Ray.



Confirming the news, Caleb Nii Boye, who is a producer and host of ShowBizonStarr in a post on Twitter said Albert will start working with the media house from Monday.



In a tweet dated November 17, Caleb wrote: "Meeting done. @BongoIdeas1 starts work with @GHOneTVon Monday."



It would be recalled that the young man in question was humiliated by judges of 'The Next TV Star', Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah during his audition.



He was identified as the face behind a Twitter account noted for trolling persons including Serwaa of GHOne TV and actress Lydia Forson.

When he faced the judges, Nana Aba dared him to say the 'nonsense' he's been spewing on Twitter to her face.



"…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” she said to Albert.



Giving his account, the young man alleged that he was chased out of the studios and called a thief.



Journalist Albert added that he also lost his job as a writer at the news website, GhBase.



"I met @TheRealBolaRay and @thenanaaba today and they have given me a new chance. Starting #AntiCyberBullying campaign with @EIBNetworkGhana," Albert wrote in a tweet.



