Joyce Blessing claims superiority over Mercy Chinwo, Sinach, others

Joyce Blessing lists her credentials

Joyce Blessing boasts of being among the top three Ghanaian gospel artistes



I am better than some Nigerian artistes, Joyce Blessing brags



Popular Ghanaian singer, Joyce Blessing, has established that she is far ahead of Nigerian’s top gospel music giants.



According to the musician, she is matchless when compared to the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Sinach, and other artistes currently dominating the African gospel music industry.



She made such statements when Abeiku Santana asked why she dresses like the above-mentioned international artistes but her songs are only stuck here in Ghana.



Abeiku Santana: “Your fashion sense is top-notch but your songs are local. You dress like the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Sinach, and others but your songs seem not to match their standard.”

“I’m even better than them,” Joyce Blessing responded.



Bragging further, the ‘Repent’ hitmaker counted herself among the top three gospel artistes in Ghana.



“I’m among the top three gospel artistes in the country. I’m not blowing my own horn, it’s the truth. It’s about time Ghanaians appreciate what we have. Ghanaians are yet to see the wonders God is about to perform in my life because I have great talents. I’m a songwriter, worshiper, and performer,” she stated.



Watch the video below:



