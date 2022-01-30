Joyce Blessing discloses why she cut ties with Nana Agradaa

Joyce Blessing fights Nana Agradaa

Popular gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has explained why she decided to end the friendship that previously existed between herself and Evangelist Patricia Asiedu (Nana Agradaa).



Joyce Blessing stated that Nana Agradaa spewed lies about her family during her marital struggles without first inquiring about the situation.



One can recall that Agradaa joined the many Ghanaians that condemned Joyce Blessing following rumours that two of her children do not belong to her husband.

Agradaa on her TV channel earlier alleged that the gospel singer cheated on her husband by sleeping with several pastors.



The former fetish priestess added that it is an abomination for a woman to sleep with other men whilst married.



Around that same period, Nana Agradaa promoted a flyer for an event on social media and a picture of Joyce Blessing whom she lambasted was captured on it.



This brought about a series of back and forth between them. Joyce Blessing issued a stern warning to Agradaa to pull down the flyers and stay out of her business.



But touching again on their sour relationship in an interview with Abeiku Santana monitored by GhanaWeb, Joyce Blessing said she can never forgive Nana Agradaa for joining her enemies to crucify her.

“When she opened her TV station, I’m one of the artistes that she constantly plays my songs. She gets a lot of views too because my songs are great songs. Agradaa uses me in promoting her platform and I respected her on that. But when issues about my family popped up, I realized that everybody was speaking ill about me. Because I was already down, people tried to step on me. They said things they don’t know anything about and she was one of them. People who don’t even deserve to talk about me did. Nana Agradaa said so much about me and when you have time go and look it up.”



When asked why she didn’t call Agradaa to personally register her displeasure, Joyce Blessing said;



"Nowadays what people do is to record your mobile phone conversations with them. They do that and release it to the public a day after. In Ghana too, there is something called freedom of speech. But wading in people’s issues unnecessarily and defaming people’s character anyhow is an evil thing to do. Agradaa overstepped her boundaries when she called my mother a witch.”



Watch the video below:



