Joyce Blessing is still my wife; we haven’t annulled our marriage – Dave Joy

Joyce Blessing’s husband, Dave Joy, has declared that the gospel singer is still his wife despite all that has ensued between them.



According to him, they are yet to annul their traditional marriage and till then, Joyce remains his wife.



Dave made these comments whiles reacting to the gospel singer’s viral video where she was professing love to a certain Kwame.



Joyce Blessing who appeared drunk was spotted in the said video confessing her undying love for a certain Kwame whom her management cites as her husband.

It was in this light that Dave Joy in a bid to exonerate himself said the Kwame mentioned in Joyce’s video wasn’t him, adding that he is rather identified as Kwabena.



He said although they were married at the time that particular video was recorded, it was sent to another man and not him.



“Joyce is still my wife because we married traditionally. We haven’t annulled the marriage yet. She took me to court and we are still on the matter. I’m concerned that she mentioned in the statement that the Kwame she was professing love to in the viral video was me. My name is Kwabena and not Kwame. The ring she wore in the video was the one I gave her on our wedding day but the Kwame she mentioned is certainly not me.”



