1
Menu
Entertainment

Joyce Blessing is still my wife; we haven’t annulled our marriage – Dave Joy

Video Archive
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Blessing’s husband discloses his current relationship with gospel singer

Joyce Blessing’s husband exposes her again

Joyce Blessing trends on social media

Joyce Blessing’s husband, Dave Joy, has declared that the gospel singer is still his wife despite all that has ensued between them.

According to him, they are yet to annul their traditional marriage and till then, Joyce remains his wife.

Dave made these comments whiles reacting to the gospel singer’s viral video where she was professing love to a certain Kwame.

Joyce Blessing who appeared drunk was spotted in the said video confessing her undying love for a certain Kwame whom her management cites as her husband.

It was in this light that Dave Joy in a bid to exonerate himself said the Kwame mentioned in Joyce’s video wasn’t him, adding that he is rather identified as Kwabena.

He said although they were married at the time that particular video was recorded, it was sent to another man and not him.

“Joyce is still my wife because we married traditionally. We haven’t annulled the marriage yet. She took me to court and we are still on the matter. I’m concerned that she mentioned in the statement that the Kwame she was professing love to in the viral video was me. My name is Kwabena and not Kwame. The ring she wore in the video was the one I gave her on our wedding day but the Kwame she mentioned is certainly not me.”

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Related Articles: