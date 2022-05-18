Joyce Blessing joins 'Buga' challenge with crazy dance moves

Joyce Blessing jams to popular circular song

Joyce puts on display dance moves



Nigerian song tops charts in Ghana



Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has fallen in love with Kizz Daniel's hit song titled 'Buga,' which is a new favourite for music lovers who have had the viral tune on replay.



Tons of people on the African continent have joined the Buga challenge and have been captured jamming to the popular song across all social media platforms.



The 36-year-old singer, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, published a video of herself dancing to the song on a farm. She seemed to be crazy over the song.

Fans who reacted to the video rated her dance moves above average. The caption of the video that reads, "so far so good," has garnered several views with many describing the gospel singer as a happy soul.



The circular song from the award-winning Nigerian artiste continues to enjoy massive airplay on Ghanaian radio and television stations.



Watch the video below:



