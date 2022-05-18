0
Menu
Entertainment

Joyce Blessing joins 'Buga' challenge with crazy dance moves

Video Archive
Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Blessing jams to popular circular song

Joyce puts on display dance moves

Nigerian song tops charts in Ghana

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has fallen in love with Kizz Daniel's hit song titled 'Buga,' which is a new favourite for music lovers who have had the viral tune on replay.

Tons of people on the African continent have joined the Buga challenge and have been captured jamming to the popular song across all social media platforms.

The 36-year-old singer, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, published a video of herself dancing to the song on a farm. She seemed to be crazy over the song.

Fans who reacted to the video rated her dance moves above average. The caption of the video that reads, "so far so good," has garnered several views with many describing the gospel singer as a happy soul.

The circular song from the award-winning Nigerian artiste continues to enjoy massive airplay on Ghanaian radio and television stations.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: