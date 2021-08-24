Joyce Blessing reveals what delayed her comeback after a long break from music

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing, has revealed what delayed her comeback after her break from the music scene.

The ‘Adam Nana’ hitmaker has been off the Ghana music scene for almost a year and has been silent following her incident with Cecilia Marfo in Kumasi.



But in an exclusive interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Joyce Blessing chronicled a couple of engagements that caused her to delay her comeback.



“I think that I was still preparing because for you to get the level that you want a song to have takes time. You would do studio recording, video shooting, costume for your photoshoot and others like flyers takes time," she stated.

“Besides the Covid-19 has also delayed a lot of things so we were waiting for God’s time to bring out the song,” Joyce Blessing added.



Watch the video below:



