Joyce Blessing’s former PA drops birthday message for her ex-husband

Award-winning Ghanaian publicist, Jullie Jay-Kanz, has written a sweet birthday message to her former boss and alleged lover, Dave Joy on social media.

It will be recalled that around September last year, reports went rife that Jullie Jay-Kanz, who happened to be the personal assistant and publicist of gospel musician, Joy Blessing, was the reason why the gospel musician wanted to walk out of her marriage.



According to reports, Jullie and Dave Joy were engaged in an amorous relationship. The two were allegedly caught by the former Zylofon Media signed singer; the reason she [Joyce Blessing] was bent on leaving the marriage of many years.



Truth is, those wild allegations never had any concrete evidence to back them but they made the headlines anyway.



Well, those issues have died down now but on the occasion of Dave Joy‘s birthday today, Jullie Jay-Kanz has shared a sweet message to wish him all the best and celebrate.



In a post zionfelix.net sighted on her page, Jullie thanked him for being an amazing father and brother over the years.

Jullie Jay-Kanz also said she loves him and prays God restores all the years he has lost.



“Happy birthday to you my dear Dave. Thank you for being an amazing brother and father dear. I pray that God will restore whatever you have lost all these years. This is a new beginning and HE’s going to increase you from grace to grace. I love you



"????????????????????????????", her post reads.




