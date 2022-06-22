Joyce Blessing’s husband ‘chases’ Maurice Ampaw

Joyce Blessing's husband, Dave Joy(Left) and Maurice Ampaw (Right)

Dave Joy threatens to sue Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw defends Joyce Blessing, lambasts her husband



Lawyer asked to retract sexual allegations labeled against Dave Joy



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has disclosed that Joyce Blessing’s husband, Dave Joy has threatened to sue him for labelling him a cheat and a fornicator.



After Joyce Blessing’s supposed drunk video where she was professing love to a certain Kwame went viral, her management took to social media to announce that the said video was meant for her husband.



Dave Joy in a bid to exonerate himself at that time said the Kwame mentioned in Joyce’s video wasn’t him, adding that he is rather identified as Kwabena.

Displeased Maurice Ampaw who also waded in the discussion asked Joyce Blessing’s husband to desist from sinking his wife’s reputation as he is no saint.



“We all know that you started fornicating long before you married Joyce Blessing. You know. The number of girls you have slept with is uncountable. You are not clean or perfect, so, please, don’t act as though you are a saint. There are a lot of details about you. You also have your cheating habit just that they are not out yet," Ampaw fumed.



But in a new twist to events, Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that Dave Joy did not take his accusations lightly.



According to Mr. Ampaw, he has been contacted by Dave Joy’s lawyers to either retract his comment or risk being sued.



“Dave Joy is upset that I said he likes women. He made his lawyers contact me asking me to either retract or else they will drag me to court. There’s nothing wrong with what I said. You are not innocent and there is nothing wrong if you like women. There is no law binding fornication in Ghana. Everybody has got his or her past,” Maurice stated in an interview with NeatFM’s Ola Michaels.

Watch the video below:







EB/BB