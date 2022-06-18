Joyce Blessing’s management should sue Agradaa for leaking 'drunk' video – Mr Logic advises

Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has recommended to Joyce Blessing’s management team to pursue a lawsuit against Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa for releasing the video of her drinking herself to stupor because of an alleged broken heart she once experienced.

The alleged broken heart video, which depicts a sloppy drunk Joyce Blessing recovering from a heartbreak inflicted by a certain Kwame, has dominated entertainment blogs for the past week.



Mr Logic, who was reacting to the video on Neat Fm’s Entertainment Ghana, encouraged the gospel musician’s management team to sue Nana Agradaa because she was the first to trend the video.



He emphasized that sharing such a film about a person violates the Electronic Communications Act, and that the management should act quickly to get her to come out and reveal her source.

Mr. Logic also blasted Dave Joy, the husband of Joyce Blessing for publicly denying the wife sent the video to him.



According to the Entertainment pundit, notwithstanding their marital disputes, the husband shouldn’t have denied it for the sake of their children.