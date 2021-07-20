Joyce Blessing to make a comeback with new song

Joyce Blessing is a Gospel artiste

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, will be making a comeback after her break from the music scene.

Zionfelix.net has gathered that the ‘Adam Nana’ singer will release a new song soon.



According to a statement, the new song will be released on August 6, 2021.



Joyce Blessing has been silent in the music scene following her incident with Cecilia Marfo in Kumasi.

“Amidst all odds, Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has stood her grounds to overcome all the trials that came her way and is set to release her first single in 2021,” part of the statement read.



Read the full statement below.



