Joyce Mensah loses children to German authorities

Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has lost her children.

She revealed in recent posts sighted by Zionfelix.net that her children were taken away by authorities in Germany.



Her son, Prince was the first to be given to someone for adoption.



She wrote: “They said to me that they haven’t seen anyone with depression who got better…They have finally taken the last decision to give my son for permanent adoption…how can I sleep watching another woman walk away with my child. I couldn’t fight Ghana government for my freedom is it in Germany that I can win a fight against Germans? HIV/AIDS led to depression, Depression led to psychiatric hospital, hospital admissions led to losing my child."



Joyce furthered: “I cannot survive losing my child. My bed is wet with tears. I can’t sleep. God, why did you create me? Mama, why did you give birth to me? Festus, why did you infect me with HIV? Ghana AIDS commission why did you use me, abandoned me to die in pain? Ghanaians why can’t you remember anything good I have done for your children?”



Joyce added in another post that her daughter has also been taken away.

“Aww, Bella too is Gone. They came for Bella this morning.”



The former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, currently based in Germany, has been sharing videos talking about suicide in recent times.







