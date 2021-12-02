Juapong receives Keeny Ice with a massive turn out

Keeny Ice, Musician

Source: Jonilar, Contributor

The maiden edition of Hangout with Keeny Ice happened at Juapong on Friday 26th November 2021.

The event which was held at JCITY was heavily attended by loyal fans, friends and supporters of Keeny Ice in and out of the Jupaong enclave. There was guest appearances of Numba naine, Bryt gee, Zaga boi, Ma jay, Hans bex, Selorm Razy, Fiamor and Ice phlame who performed his song, Ya sorti with Keeny ice for the first time since it was released this year.



The hangout presented an opportunity to fans to meet the prolific rapper one-on-one for the first time. They also enjoyed his live performance, taking photos and videos etc.



During his performance, Keeny Ice hinted that he has a lot coming up for the next year so they should keep supporting and also be on the lookout for greater things.

Speaking on the main reasons behind the hangout, the manager of Keeny Ice, Jonilar indicated that it’s part of the long-term plans for the brand and a deliberate attempt to reconnect with the fans after the pandemic that raided the world in the past year.



