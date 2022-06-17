Judy Austin announces name change

Actress, Judy Austin

Actor Yul Edochie's second wife and actress, Judy Austin Muoghalu has taken to social media to announce her name change after their union.

On her Instagram page, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black dress with a smile on her face.



Captioning the photo, she thanked God for His blessings in her life and wished her followers a beautiful day.



She wrote: "Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie. Thanking God for his numerous blessings. Have a beautiful day bunnies."



Judy's marriage to Yul Edochie came as a shock to many when the actor went online to announce the birth of his new son.

The two entertainers received several backlashes from Nigerians after it was revealed that Yul is still married to his first wife May with children.



