Juliet Ibrahim and wife of her ex-husband party together

Actress Juliet Ibrahim on Saturday joined the family of her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Junior, in celebrating the birthday of one of his children with Zainab Safo, his current wife.

In a video published on Juliet's Instagram Story, she was spotted in the company of Zainab toasting to life at a private birthday party attended by family and close friends.



The wife of the Ghanaian businessman offered the actress a glass of cocktail which she gladly accepted.



The two later posed for the cameras with broad smiles on their faces.



Social media users reacting to the videos from the party congratulated both women for showing maturity. Also, Kwadwo Safo Junior was acknowledged for keeping a peaceful bond between the mothers of his children especially Juliet Ibrahim, his ex-wife.



In a separate video, Juliet who had a good time was spotted talking to Kwadwo at the party.



OPD/BB