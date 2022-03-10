Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. speaks on relationship with Juliet Ibrahim

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. re-marries after divorcing Juliet Ibrahim



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. talks about life as a family man



Son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has disclosed that he has been able to maintain a good relationship with Juliet Ibrahim despite their divorce in 2014.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. said, although he has moved on, the actress, who bore him his second son, remains a vital part of his life.



The Kantanka Automobile CEO who is currently married with three extra kids added that his new wife doesn’t have a problem with his relationship with Juliet.



“My second born’s mother, Juliet Ibrahim and I are so cool. We married and got divorced after some years but we’re still best of friends. Juliet is my buddy and my wife is cool about it. She has no problem. They have a mutual relationship.”

Stating his reasons for being friends despite their divorce, Kwadwo Safo, said it is as a result of advice he once inherited from his father.



“My father once told me never to insult or disrespect any woman that has ever opened her legs for me. That has guided me all these years. it’s my training, and I will never go against it.”



Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Junior tied the knot in 2010 and after four years of being together, their marriage came to a halt in 2014 for unknown reasons.



Jayden Safo, their only child, was born sometime in 2010.



Watch the video below:



